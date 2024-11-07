The next Android TV update could be Android TV 16 in 2026

According to the latest reports, Google is preparing to make some big changes to the update release schedule for Android TVs. Currently, similar to its smartphone update schedule, Google releases an update for Android TV annually. However, that may change soon.

As per Android Authority's latest report, Google is planning to skip the Android TV 15 update in favor of Android TV 16, which will be released in 2026. If true, then Google may be shifting Android TV to a bi-yearly release schedule. One of the major factors could be that people typically don't replace their TVs every year. The usual time frame is 5 to 10 years.

Moreover, TVs don't rely much on software update﻿s, as the underlying code is based on Android. This means you get all the necessary apps and games from the Play Store, ensuring that you download the apps that are tailored for Android TVs for a smooth user experience.

As the name suggests, the Android TV 14 update is based on Android 14, whereas the Android TV 16 update will be based on Android 16. The original report doesn't completely rule out the possibility of Android TV 16 using Android 15 code, but that's highly unlikely.

Mishaal adds that "Google privately announced this decision at its annual Android TV partner conference, but when I asked Google for comment earlier this year, a spokesperson informed me the company had nothing to share about Android TV’s future release cadence."

It may be that Google wants to keep the Android TV updates in line with the regular Android schedule, as Android 14 was the last major version, released in October 2023. As far as features are concerned, it is too early to tell what Android 16 will bring, and it's a hard guess since Android TV updates don't integrate all the features we see on smartphones and tablets.