Fitbit is currently down for some users

If you are having issues with your Fitbit devices at the moment, you are not alone. Many people are reporting that some services for the Google-owned fitness wearable device are currently down.

9to5Google reports that the Fitbit iOS and Android mobile apps are not currently syncing up on the Fitbit fitness wearables and smartwatches. The apps are also not currently syncing up to Google's Pixel Watch, which has Fitbit software inside. In addition, some stats are currently not showing up, such as steps, calories burned and more. The My Dashboard feature on Fitbit's website is also not working, although the rest of the website is currently unaffected.

Downdetector.com has confirmed a number of outage reports from Fitbit users. The official Fitbit Support Twitter page has posted word that the company is aware of the issues and are working now to fix it. We will update this post when we learn more.