Goat Simulator 3 announced, skipping a second entry entirely

Goat Simulator 3, a game probably nobody expected to be announced, received a humorous reveal trailer at the Summer Game Fest showcase today. If anybody remembers the Dead Island 2 trailer, they might recognize this as a goat-infested parody of that.

If anybody is confused about where Goat Simulator 2 was, there hasn't been one, at least not yet. Being very practical, Developer Coffee Stain Studios is simply moving on to the third game in the series.

For the sequel, the studio is adding four-player multiplayer for even more mayhem, with San Angora becoming the brand-new sandbox location. Pilgor the Goat will have plenty of new secrets, collectables, quests, as well as hats to find this time in the farmyard experience too.

Coffee Stain had this to say about the sequel:

"Since the release of the first Goat Simulator, it’s come to our attention that it did not really represent reality and how it actually feels to be a goat. So for the past couple of years, we’ve been doing some googling, and I am pleased to say — we’ve made it. Goat Simulator 3 is by far the greatest goat experience out there. Is it worth the money? Who knows. But will you regret it? Probably."

Goat Simulator 3 is coming to PC via the Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in fall 2022.