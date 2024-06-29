Weekend PC Game Deals: Steam Summer Sale 2024 Edition

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
Before we get to the summer sales, let’s quickly go over the latest gaming bundles available on the Humble Store. The Humble Strategy GOG collection is a pretty unique one as instead of Steam keys, you receive GOG store unlocks for each game, which are all DRM-free.
The bundle starts with the $10 tier, which brings Hard West 2 and SpellForce 3 Reforced. Paying $15 instead will add Showgunners and Field of Glory II: Medieval to the bunch. Going for the complete bundle will set you back by $18, but it also brings in copies of Expeditions: Rome and Railgrade.
At the same time, the brand-new Summer GDQ Bundle offers Dishonored, Hyperbolica, and Blazing Chrome in the $12 first tier, followed by The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, and Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore for $15. Lastly, Pennys Big Breakaway and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 comes in as part of the final tear, costing $20.
Epic Games Store’s freebie streak continues to grow. This week, it brought along Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition for everyone to grab.
Coming from the same studio that brought Sunless Sea, this newer entry has players taking to the skies to explore a Lovecraftian universe filled with everything from celestial anomalies to monstrous entities. Aside from exploration and combat, there are also crew management aspects to keep you busy in this gothic horror universe.
The giveaway will last until Thursday, July 4, and coming up next week as the latest freebie is The Falconeer.
Big Deals
The Steam Summer Sale has officially kicked off, and that means almost everything in the gaming space is now on sale. Steam doesn’t always have the deepest discounts, however, so we have compiled plenty of sales from all over. Don’t forget this is just the first week of the two-week promotion too.
Here are our hand-picked big deals for this massive weekend:
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – $37.19 on Fanatical
- ELDEN RING – $32.99 on Gamesplanet
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – $31.49 on Steam
- Resident Evil 4 – $29.99 on Steam
- Dead Island 2 – $29.99 on Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99 on Steam
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered – $28.29 on Gamebillet
- Persona 5 Royal – $26.99 on Fanatical
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition – $23.99 on Steam
- Palworld – $22.49 on Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – $21.99 on Steam
- Hogwarts Legacy – $20.79 on Indiegala
- Half-Life: Alyx – $20.39 on Steam
- Total War: THREE KINGDOMS – $20.39 on Steam
- Sons Of The Forest – $20.09 on Steam
- Sea of Thieves: 2024 Edition – $19.99 on Steam
- Grounded – $19.99 on Steam
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $19.79 on Steam
- Pacific Drive – $17.99 on Steam
- System Shock – $17.99 on Steam
- Immortals of Aveum – $17.99 on Steam
- PowerWash Simulator – $17.49 on Steam
- Sifu – $16.60 on Gamebillet
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition – $15.99 on Steam
- DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT – $15.59 on Gamebillet
- Dread Delusion – $14.99 on Steam
- Neon White – $14.99 on Steam
- The Talos Principle 2 – $14.99 on Steam
- TUNIC – $14.99 on Steam
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – $14.99 on Steam
- Satisfactory – $14.99 on Steam
- Outer Wilds – $14.99 on Steam
- DAVE THE DIVER – $13.99 on Steam
- Cuphead – $13.99 on Steam
- EA SPORTS FC 24 – $13.99 on Steam
- Madden NFL 24 – $13.99 on Steam
- It Takes Two – $13.99 on Steam
- Project Zomboid – $13.39 on Steam
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition – $12.49 on Steam
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla – $11.99 on Steam
- Far Cry 6 – $11.99 on Steam
- Anno 1800 – $11.99 on Steam
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – $11.99 on Steam
- Europa Universalis IV – $11.99 on Steam
- Forza Horizon 4 – $11.99 on Steam
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – $11.99 on Steam
- ASTRONEER – $11.99 on Steam
- DOOM Eternal – $9.99 on Steam
- Valheim – $9.99 on Steam
- Hades – $9.99 on Steam
- Unpacking – $9.99 on Steam
- Tabletop Simulator – $9.99 on Steam
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – $9.99 on Steam
- Deep Rock Galactic – $9.89 on Steam
- Devil May Cry 5 – $9.89 on Steam
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition – $9.89 on Steam
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – $9.89 on Steam
- Need for Speed Unbound – $9.79 on Steam
- Stardew Valley – $8.99 on Steam
- Slay the Spire – $8.49 on Steam
- Command & Conquer The Ultimate Collection Bundle – $8 on Steam
- Hollow Knight – $7.49 on Steam
- BattleBit Remastered – $7.49 on Steam
- Lethal Company – $7.49 on Steam
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor – $7.49 on Steam
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $5.99 on Steam
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – $5.99 on Steam
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – $5.99 on Steam
- Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition – $5.99 on Steam
- Garry's Mod – $4.99 on Steam
- Loop Hero – $4.94 on Steam
- Outlast 2 – $4.49 on Steam
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut – $3.99 on Steam
- Dragon Age Inquisition – $3.99 on Steam
- Firewatch – $3.99 on Steam
- XCOM 2 – $2.99 on Steam
- Total War: SHOGUN 2 – $2.99 on Steam
- Arma 3 – $2.99 on Steam
- FTL: Faster Than Light – $2.49 on Steam
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War™ – $2.49 on Steam
- Celeste – $1.99 on Steam
- Assetto Corsa – $1.99 on Steam
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 – $1.99 on Steam
- Left 4 Dead 2 – $0.99 on Steam
- Portal 2 – $0.99 on Steam
- Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The GOG store’s summer sale from last week is still going too. Here are some highlights from the massive DRM-free selection:
- God of War - $24.99 on GOG
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $24.99 on GOG
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 on GOG
- Jagged Alliance 3 - $22.49 on GOG
- Yakuza 0 - $19.99 on GOG
- Myst - $19.49 on GOG
- Alpha Protocol - $15.99 on GOG
- SPORE Collection - $14.99 on GOG
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 on GOG
- Days Gone - $12.49 on GOG
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition - $12.49 on GOG
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - $11.99 on GOG
- Metro Franchise Bundle - $9.51 on GOG
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition - $6.59 on GOG
- Papers, Please - $4.99 on GOG
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 on GOG
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 on GOG
- Populous: The Beginning - $2.03 on GOG
- Thief 2: The Metal Age - $1.18 on GOG
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $1.18 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
