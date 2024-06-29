Weekend PC Game Deals: Steam Summer Sale 2024 Edition

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Before we get to the summer sales, let’s quickly go over the latest gaming bundles available on the Humble Store. The Humble Strategy GOG collection is a pretty unique one as instead of Steam keys, you receive GOG store unlocks for each game, which are all DRM-free.

The bundle starts with the $10 tier, which brings Hard West 2 and SpellForce 3 Reforced. Paying $15 instead will add Showgunners and Field of Glory II: Medieval to the bunch. Going for the complete bundle will set you back by $18, but it also brings in copies of Expeditions: Rome and Railgrade.

At the same time, the brand-new Summer GDQ Bundle offers Dishonored, Hyperbolica, and Blazing Chrome in the $12 first tier, followed by The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, and Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore for $15. Lastly, Pennys Big Breakaway and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 comes in as part of the final tear, costing $20.

Epic Games Store’s freebie streak continues to grow. This week, it brought along Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition for everyone to grab.

Coming from the same studio that brought Sunless Sea, this newer entry has players taking to the skies to explore a Lovecraftian universe filled with everything from celestial anomalies to monstrous entities. Aside from exploration and combat, there are also crew management aspects to keep you busy in this gothic horror universe.

The giveaway will last until Thursday, July 4, and coming up next week as the latest freebie is The Falconeer.

Big Deals

The Steam Summer Sale has officially kicked off, and that means almost everything in the gaming space is now on sale. Steam doesn’t always have the deepest discounts, however, so we have compiled plenty of sales from all over. Don’t forget this is just the first week of the two-week promotion too.

Here are our hand-picked big deals for this massive weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store’s summer sale from last week is still going too. Here are some highlights from the massive DRM-free selection:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.