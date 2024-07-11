Floppy Knights is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for the next week

Another freebie from the Epic Games Store has just gone live, giving PC gamers a week to claim a fresh game and keep it forever in their libraries. To replace The Falconeer giveaway from last week, a copy of Floppy Knights is now available from the store.

Developed by Rose City Games and released in 2022, Floppy Knights is a fusion of tactical battler and deck builder genres, making for dynamic missions. You take the role of Phoebe, a young inventor helping out townsfolk by eliminating nearby monsters. Her AI-controlled robot arm, named Carlton, is helping out in this journey, with the story playing out like a children's book.

The battles take place in a grid where your own Floppy Knights go against the monsters, and each time a unit is played on the board, random cards are assigned for players to choose from. These can involve moving, attacking, or special moves like healing.

Here's how the gameplay loop progresses, as explained by the developer:

A fresh take on two familiar genres! Lead your Knights to victory across the battlefield using decks you have crafted with care. Every unit has a unique playstyle and ability to generate special cards during battle, creating endless possibilities. Each deck of Floppy Knights represents a different faction and strategy: Plants Deck - Upgrade your abilities, heal allies, and gain terrain advantages.

Monsters Deck - Add armor and trade HP for buffs.

Hooligans Deck - Three words: sneaky, poisonous, fast. Whether you’re a tactics veteran or playing for the first time - snappy battles and numerous card combinations will keep you on your toes to find the perfect strategy. Take advantage of cards that add and flip complementary cards so you can execute seamless combos.

You can claim a copy of Floppy Knights for free from the Epic Games Store from now through July 18. The title costs $19.99 to purchase when it's not on sale. The next Epic Games freebie, a copy of Arcade Paradise, will land on the same day that this one goes away.