Samsung Galaxy Watch7 abandons a special wireless charging feature

Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy Watch lineup at the Unpacked event this week: Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. Both smartwatches are powered by Wear OS 5 (One UI 6 Watch) and come fitted with Samsung's latest 3nm W1000 processor.

The cheaper model Galaxy Watch7 has a battery capacity of 435 mAh (44mm) and 300 mAh (40mm), respectively. Meanwhile, the pricier Galaxy Watch Ultra comes in a 47mm case size with a 590 mAh battery inside.

Samsung ships a magnetic wireless charging puck with the smartwatches to fast charge them, similar to the Apple Watch. However, Samsung has made under-the-hood changes to the sensor design to improve health tracking accuracy. Sadly, the quest for advancement made the Wireless PowerShare feature unusable on Galaxy Watch7 and Watch Ultra.

Wireless PowerShare allows a compatible Galaxy smartphone to wirelessly charge a Galaxy Watch, Buds, and even other smartphones when placed on the back of the device. The company explains in a support page spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user Jordy Verboven (via Android Authority):

The Galaxy Watch7 series has a new rear sensor design to improve sensor accuracy over previous models. As a result, it is possible to assess health-related data points that were not previously supported as well as take more reliable measurements during prolonged or specialized exercises. However, the new sensor design required changing the shape of the back glass. The alteration increased the distance between the internal wireless charging coil of your Watch and the wireless charger, so the Wireless power sharing feature available on the previous model is no longer supported. We appreciate your understanding.

The updated design can also result in slower charging speeds and higher heat generation when the Galaxy Watch7 series is charged using an old wireless charger. It's recommended that you charge the Galaxy Watch7 with the included wireless charger (EP-OL300).