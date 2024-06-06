Microsoft launches its iOS OneDrive app for the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset

Microsoft has been one of the biggest supporters of the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset in terms of the number of apps it has released for the product. This week, that support was extended as Microsoft added support for running the iOS version of its OneDrive cloud storage app on the Vision Pro.

Microsoft revealed the new iOS OneDrive support for the headset in a post on the OneDrive X account. At first glance, there does not appear to be anything different about the iOS OneDrive app, other than it can now run on the Vision Pro. The brief video clip that was put in the X port shows the app running over a typical Vision Pro background. The post did state that users can " access your files with a pinch of fingers wherever you are!"

While in theory, the Vision Pro can run all iOS apps in addition to apps natively made for the headset, some companies have decided to not allow their iOS apps to run on the device. They include Netflix, Spotify, and Google's YouTube. The fact that Microsoft has allowed the OneDrive iOS app to be used on the Vision Pro is somewhat significant.

When the $3,499 Vision Pro launched in the US in February, Microsoft went all in with native support for its Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Outlook, and Loop apps. Later in the year, it added the native OneNote app for the Vision Pro as well.

In the last few weeks we have seen more native and exclusive Vision Pro apps released, including the interactive Marvel What If app, and the popular VR games Demeo, Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator.