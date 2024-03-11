Forza Motorsport Update 6 reworks car progression, fixes Daytona pit lane exit, and more

Turn 10 Studios has released Forza Motorsport Update 6 with several important fixes and improvements. The latest release lets you explore different engines in spotlight cars, buy car points with in-game credits, and upgrade your vehicle much more easily, thanks to a reworked car progression.

With Update 6, Forza Motorsport no longer blocks specific car parts behind a certain car level. That means you can equip a car with any part you want without grinding the required level. An engine swap, better tires, or a body kit, and other parts are all available right from the get-go, even if you drive a level 1 car. All you need is enough car points.

Those not having enough car points can convert in-game credits for upgrade points. 4,500 CR will get you 500 CP. With that said, you can still earn car points organically by just driving your car.

Another important fix is the pit exit in the recently introduced Daytona track. That issue became a bitter meme in the Forza Motorsport community after Microsoft released a new track with a blocked pit exit. Update 6 finally resolves that silly problem.

Players can also listen to eight new music tracks composed by Kaveh Cohen, Michael Nielsen, and Peter Holmstrom.

If you bought the Car Pass, Forza Motorsport Update 6 lets you get the following vehicles during the next four weeks:

March 13: 1983 Nissan #23 Nissan Motorsports Silvia Super Silhouette

March 20: 2019 Toyota 86 TRD SE

March 27: 2020 Lexus #14 VASSER SULLIVAN RC F GT3

April 3: 1986 Lotus #12 Team Lotus 98T

Car Pass includes 30 new vehicles, so look out for more in the next updates.

Finally, the game's career mode received a new entry called "Combustion Tour." Developers say that is where you will be able to experience "how the number of cylinders found in an engine is foundational to delivering its power."

Here are some notable fixes included in Update 6:

Improved Drivatar AI behaviors at the beginning of races to reduce mid-field collisions and breakaway drivers at race start through Turn 1.

Rewind is now available to use at race start and after one or more Drivatar AI crosses the finish line before the player.

Fixed a crash when entering Private Multiplayer lobbies.

Fixed a hard lock when transitioning from Race Results to Race Rewards after a race has been completed.

On PC, VRAM usage estimates for many graphics settings have been updated to be more accurate.

Fixed an issue where cars wrongly sampled Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion leading to flicker.

You can find the complete release notes here.