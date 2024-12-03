FromSoftware has no plans for Elden Ring 2 just yet, several other projects in the works



Almost three years have gone by since the release of Elden Ring, the largest project that developer FromSoftware has ever shipped. The title was an instant hit, selling over 12 million copies in its launch month alone. Earlier this year, the studio shipped the massive Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, the first and final DLC for Elden Ring. While it's a bit early for sequel announcements, Fans hoping for a quick continuation is in for some bad news.

During the PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 event, FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki had discussed the company's future project roadmap, as reported by IGN. Unfortunately, a full-fledged Elden Ring sequel is not even being considered right now.

"We’re not really considering developments such as an Elden Ring 2," Miyazaki has confirmed. However, he did not rule out a future return to the Lands Between completely though, adding that it may happen "in some form in the future."

Looking at FromSoftware's previous release schedule, the company likes to dabble with one-off experiences touting unique settings in between its biggest releases and sequels. For example, the fan-favorite Bloodborne landed in between Dark Souls II and III, then the acclaimed Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice arrived in the gap before Elden Ring. Meanwhile, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon launched just last year. If the pattern holds true, fans are in for another venture into an out-there, one-shot setting for the Souls-like creator's next project.

In fact, Miyazaki has confirmed that multiple game projects are currently in development at FromSoftware. Some are being directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki himself, much like with Elden Ring or Bloodborne, but he has added that other projects are coming from different perspectives at the studio. There is a good chance that all of these have at least some resemblance of being a Soulslike though.

These new projects may not be multiplatform releases if the ongoing acquisition talks between Sony and FromSoftware owner Kadokawa Corporation succeed though.