Elden Ring Nightreign beta registrations are now open, but only for 10 days

During The Game Awards 2024 presentation, FromSoftware made a surprise appearance to reveal that even more Elden Ring is on the way. Instead of an expansion or sequel, this time the studio is taking a spin-off route, focused on cooperative multiplayer with Elden Ring Nightreign.

During the announcement, the studio also revealed that it is planning to host beta events, named Network Tests, much like for Elden Ring. Unfortunately, only Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 players are invited, leaving out PC. These now have times and dates attached to them though, and registrations have also kicked off.

Keep in mind that registrations are only open until January 20 at 3pm CEST, giving you just 10 days to enter your details and begin hoping that you get picked. The studio says that it will serve out invites on a “first come, first served” basis, with one code being given per person.

The Nightreign tests will begin in February. FromSoftware plans to have multiple three-hour sessions open for players to jump in and test out "a portion of the game."

Here are the session times:

February 14 : 3am-6am PT | 6am-9am ET

: 3am-6am PT | 6am-9am ET February 14 : 7pm-10pm PT | 10pm-1am ET

: 7pm-10pm PT | 10pm-1am ET February 15 : 11am-2pm PT | 2pm-5pm ET

: 11am-2pm PT | 2pm-5pm ET February 16 : 3am-6am PT | 6am-9am ET

: 3am-6am PT | 6am-9am ET February 16: 7pm-10pm PT | 10pm-1am ET

The spin-off comes in as a cooperative rogue-like experience that puts players into a world with shrinking borders, pitting them against new and returning bosses from FromSoftware's past games.

In this condensed action RPG, players will never experience the same journey twice as enemies, rewards and Limveld is ever-shifting and evolving each session in the realm of the Nightlord. Defeating greater enemies and venturing into the more dangerous parts of Limveld will uncover more powerful weapons and greater Rune rewards.

Elden Ring Nightreign is coming out some time in 2025, and it's landing across PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.