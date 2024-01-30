Frontier's Planet Zoo is finally coming to PS5 and Xbox Series XS this March

It was in 2019 that Frontier Developments announced Planet Zoo, the latest management sim game coming out of its studios. Arriving as a spiritual successor to classic Zoo Tycoon games, the title launched on PC later that year and went on to sell over a million copies in under six months. Now, the game has finally been announced for consoles.

Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 players will be able to jump into the management sim on March 26.

"Planet Zoo: Console Edition brings Frontier’s BAFTA-nominated creative management simulation to console, complete with over 4 years’ worth of features, content, and animals from the celebrated PC video game’s free updates," says Frontier about this release. "Featuring an incredible array of animals who think, feel, and explore the habitats you create around them, Planet Zoo allows players to nurture and learn about an array of species as they construct, customise, and manage the world’s wildest zoos using intuitive console controls."

To care for the welfare of animals and let visitors enjoy themselves, players are able to construct their zoos with an array of intricate tools from the developer. Fans of the studio's other management entry, Planet Coaster, should be familiar with how many options are available in this front. It's even possible to share custom creations with other players via an in-game Workshop system, which is available across Xbox and PlayStation players without restrictions.

Planet Zoo on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 will cost $49.99 to purchase for the base experience. A $59.99 Deluxe Edition will add 16 more animals to manage and two scenarios to tackle. Meanwhile, the $119.99 Ultimate Edition has everything from Deluxe, plus the DLC season pass that promises access to 14 upcoming premium content packs for the console edition.

All versions are now available for pre-order too, with Pygmy Hippopotamus, Komodo Dragon, and Thomson’s Gazelle incoming as exclusive bonus animals for anyone jumping in early.