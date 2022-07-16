Games with Gold: Torchlight and Relicta are now free

There are new Games with Gold to claim for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. The latest two picks are from the July lineup that was announced last month, marking the second wave containing Relicta for Xbox One and Torchlight for Xbox 360.

Keep in mind the games feature backward compatibility, meaning all modern Xbox console generations can play them too. Relicta is playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, while Torchlight goes further by being playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, in addition to the Xbox 360.

Use the direct store links below using a Gold-active Microsoft account to claim the titles.

Relicta (Xbox One)

Relicta is a first-person physics-based puzzle game where you need to creatively combine magnetism and gravity to unravel the secrets of Chandra Base. Alone in the depths of the Moon, your scientific mind is the only thing that can keep your daughter alive…

Torchlight (Xbox 360)

Torchlight is an action-roleplaying game developed by the creators of popular games Diablo and FATE. Players will choose from among three character classes, and venture from the safety of the town of Torchlight into randomly generated dungeon levels, with a huge variety of creepy monsters, endless variations of loot to find, and quests to complete.

This is also one of the last few months of Games with Gold where Xbox 360 titles are a part of the promotion. Microsoft announced recently that only Xbox One games will be offered via the long-running service starting in October.

The previous Xbox One freebie, Beasts of Maravilla Island, is still available for Gold subscribers to claim too. Its claiming period for members is set to be replaced by the August second wave in two weeks.

As always, Xbox 360 Games with Gold titles continue to be available even if the Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscription is discontinued. But Xbox One games are only playable while the account has an active subscription to one of the monthly memberships.