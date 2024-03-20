Gaming PC shipments suffered in 2023, this is what's expected in 2024

The analyst firm IDC has announced that it expects to see gaming PCs and monitors grow in 2024. For monitors, this will be a continuation in growth compared to 2023 but for gaming PCs this will be a return to growth following a decline in shipments in 2023.

In 2023, the gaming PC segment saw shipments decline by 13.2% to 44 million units. In 2024, gaming PCs are predicted to record a modest growth rate of 1% with notebooks being the main driver behind this growth.

As for gaming monitors, they grew 20.3% in 2023 due to lower prices and in 2024, shipments are expected to hit 22.2 million representing a growth rate of 13.6%.

Discussing the prediction, Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers, said:

“Though the global economy continues to struggle, shipments for gaming PCs have been a bit more buoyant due to sustained demand. Most importantly, there's been an upward trend in pricing as the premium segment of the market has remained strong and will continue to see growth in the coming years thanks to dedicated and more affluent buyers who seem to be less impacted by the economy.”

Forecasting beyond this year, IDC expects gaming PC shipments to reach 52 million units by 2028 and for monitors to reach 29.6 million shipments during the same timeframe. Anyone on the lookout for lower prices will be pleased to hear the gaming monitors should see price drops each year, unfortunately, gaming PCs will see prices rising with the average selling prices set to hit $1,101 due to demand for notebooks and premium GPUs.

The wider PC market saw shipments decline in 2023, according to data from IDC. With higher levels of inflation and higher interest rates, people are more limited with what they can buy.

Source: IDC