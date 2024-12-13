Gearbox unveils Borderlands 4, calls it the "biggest and most insane world we've ever made"

Just as 2K and Gearbox promised, the next Borderlands game received a gameplay trailer at The Game Awards 2024 showcase today, giving a look at the next major villain, multiple factions, and the "most dangerous planet discovered so far in the Borderlands universe." Watch the Borderlands 4 - Official First Look trailer above.

The cooperative looter shooter is touting a fresh group of Vault Hunters with new powers for this entry as always. The skill trees and weapon variety are supposed to be the most robust of all the games in the series as well.

"Borderlands 4 is about freedom and being badass,” said Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford. “This is by far the biggest and most insane world we’ve ever made - it's overloaded with jerkface ratnozzle scrote monsters that need to be put down with the most over-the-top hardcore nuts op guns and loot in any game ever. Oh, and the story also seriously kicks ass!”

Here are the key features described by 2K and Gearbox Software today:

Intense action, badass Vault Hunters, and billions of wild and deadly weapons on an all-new planet ruled by a ruthless tyrant.

The deepest and most diverse Vault Hunter skill trees of any Borderlands title yet, giving players an unprecedented level of expression through their builds. Paired with the most expansive loot chase yet, players will have all the tools they need to seek out and perfect the build that best matches their style.

Players will be able to seamlessly travel between zones and become immersed in a more dynamic world featuring events and discoverable side missions that encourage and reward exploration.

New traversal mechanics add to the exploration for loot and add new dimensions to combat. A vehicle that can be summoned almost anywhere will have players racing across the beautiful vistas of Kairos in style.

Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters new and old.

Borderlands 4 only has a 2025 launch window attached to it right now. It will be releasing across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms.