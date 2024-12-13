FromSoftware unveils Elden Ring Nightreign, a co-op action spin-off coming in 2025

FromSoftware doesn't look like it's resting, with yet another Elden Ring experience being announced at The Game Awards today. Instead of an expansion though, this time, it’s a standalone entry that will focus on being a cooperative survival adventure. Catch the reveal trailer for Elden Ring Nightreign above.

The title has up to three players teaming up to defeat the Nightlord. But before that, the squad must survive a three day cycle in this unforgiving world exploring and leveling up to face the megaboss at the end. Elden Ring lore followers won't have to worry too much about the events of this game though, as FromSoftware is setting this experience in parallel universes.

"Players must choose from eight unique characters, each with their own unique abilities and powerful Ultimates," explains the studio. "Their journeys take them to Limveld, an ever-changing map, where they will have to make split-second decisions when it comes to combat and exploration in the face of a night cycle that shrinks the map with the coming Night’s Tide. "

Even being defeated during runs grants players with upgrade materials, so every session will offer something new to earn. FromSoftware is teasing some combo moves for co-op enjoyers too, perhaps letting players combine their powers for fancy moves.

Elden Ring Nightreign is coming out on current and last-gen platforms sometime in 2025, with it landing across PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.