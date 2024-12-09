2K's Mafia: The Old Country and Borderlands 4 to receive fresh trailers at The Game Awards

The final gaming-focused major event of 2024, The Game Awards, is only a few days away, and already, some publishers are hyping up what will appear during the ceremony. It's two highly-anticipated 2K-published titles that are slated to land with fresh looks this Thursday, namely Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country.

Borderlands 4's existence was first revealed by 2K and Gearbox Software in August of this year during Gamescom Opening Night Live. The first teaser trailer only had a cryptic scene of what's happening in the alien looter shooter universe, but The Game Awards reveal should have a lot more to offer.

"Prepare yourselves," hyped up the official Borderlands profile on social media channels earlier today "We’re about to crank things up to the next fucking level at The Game Awards. Who's ready to get their first look at the most ambitious Borderlands yet?!"

Moreover, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford pitched in with a much more substantial teaser of his own, confirming that gameplay will indeed be shown off:

Yes, there is GAME PLAY in the trailer! Also, in addition to a lot of in-game footage, I will share a sick, never-before-seen original cinematic sequence depicting a moment that occurs about half way between the end of Borderlands 3 and the beginning of Borderlands 4. I AM… https://t.co/yV7r7WUlRt — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) December 9, 2024

Compared to that, Mafia: The Old Country's teaser is much tamer. Its social media channels simply invited fans to watch The Game Awards for first-look at the prequel entry.

The game's reveal also arrived during Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase in August. It's in development at the Mafia 3 and the original Mafia's remake studio Hanger 13. The game is slated to take players into 1900s Sicily to offer a look into the "origins of organized crime with a gritty mob story."

Both Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country currently have broad 2025 launch windows attached to them, but The Game Awards may reveal a more tighter time slot for their release, probably far away as possible from 2K's biggest launch of 2025: Grand Theft Auto VI.

The Game Awards 2024 is slated to go live on Thursday, December 12, 2024, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.