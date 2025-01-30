OpenAI enters partnership with U.S. National Labs to 'drive scientific breakthroughs'

OpenAI has announced that it is entering into a partnership with the US National Laboratories, a partnership that the AI giant claims will "supercharge their scientific research using our latest reasoning models."

This is not the first time that OpenAI has partnered with the U.S. government. The ChatGPT creator recently launched ChatGPT Gov, which is basically a special version of ChatGPT made for U.S. government agencies.

Last month, OpenAI collaborated with Anduril Industries, a defense tech startup, to integrate its technology into the U.S. military counter-drone systems.

OpenAI says that the o-series reasoning models, which will be provided to the U.S. National Labs, will be deployed on Venado at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). If you don't know what Venado is, it's a supercomputer by Nvidia that was inaugurated back in April last year.

The supercomputer (built on Nvidia's Grace Hopper Superchips) is capable of delivering a performance of around 10 exaFLOPS. Ac﻿cording to OpenAI, here's how the reasoning models running on Venado will be utilized:

Accelerating the basic science that underpins U.S. global technological leadership

Identifying new approaches to treating and preventing disease

Enhancing cybersecurity and protecting the American power grid

Achieving a new era of U.S. energy leadership by unlocking the full potential of natural resources and revolutionizing the nation’s energy infrastructure

Improving U.S. security through improved detection of natural and man-made threats, such as biology and cyber, before they emerge

Deepening our understanding of the forces that govern the universe, from fundamental mathematics to high-energy physics

OpenAI also says that it aims to support the U.S. National Labs in their program to reduce the risk of nuclear war, saying it is "highly consequential" that its reasoning models play a role in it to ensure national security.

The reasoning model behind this partnership is the o1, introduced back in September last year. These models were notable because they were designed to engage in extended "thinking" before providing a response to a query.