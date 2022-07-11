Get 30 days of Amazon Prime in the UK, and more for free for up to 4 months

Although we already announced Prime Day kicking off from tomorrow, for two days on July 12 & 13, there are also some heavy discounts on Amazon services to be had if you live in the UK. They will let you take full advantage of the discounts, and at no obligation if you decide not to extend beyond the billing period.

First, you can sign up to Amazon Prime to take advantage of free deliveries and all the Prime Day deals for a 30-day free trial period, after which and at no obligation, it costs £7.99/month, or £79 annually.

Amazon Prime members enjoy the following benefits:

Unlimited One-Day Delivery and Same-Day Delivery in select areas.

Unlimited Two-Day Delivery to Ireland.

Same-day grocery delivery on orders of £40 or more, in select areas.

Prime Video (movies, TV shows, live sports, and more).

Amazon Music Prime (2 million songs).

Amazon Photos

Unlimited full-resolution online photo storage and 5 GB free video storage.

Prime Reading

Unlimited reading on any device, with over a thousand books, magazines, comics, and articles.

Amazon First Reads

Choose one Kindle book of the six Editors' Picks each month for no additional cost.

Prime Gaming offers free games, in-game loot, and a Twitch channel subscription every month.

Prime Try Before You Buy lets you try on clothes and shoes in the comfort of your home without paying first. You have 7 days to decide which items you like and only pay for what you keep.

Get 30 days of Free Prime

Right now you can get Amazon Music Unlimited free for four months, after which it costs £8.99/month or £9.99/month without Prime. The best thing about this deal is that you can cancel anytime if it ends up being something you don't like.

This deal is for the individual plan, which has the following benefits:

Stream up to 50 million songs

Download for offline listening

Always ad-free

Amazon Music Unlimited also works on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire Tablets & TV, Amazon Alexa devices and much more. It is also supported by Alexa to play music with your voice commands and is ad free. This deal ends on July 13, so make sure you profit from the free four months.

Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

We are in an age where digital services are becoming a crucial component of our lives. While there are many options for entertainment like movie streaming services, you can still choose to spend time cozying up with a book. Eligible Prime members in the UK will now have an unfettered option for consuming books in the form of Amazon's Kindle Unlimited at £0 for three months, yes you read that right, completely free.

If unfamiliar, Kindle Unlimited offers those that subscribe unlimited access to over a million titles. This isn't just restricted to more popular books like Harry Potter, but you can also find more localized offerings like Carnival Blues, Better than the Movie, A Murder of Crows, Hello, and other magazine subscriptions, and more. In addition to the access of over a million titles, the Unlimited service also gives subscribers access to thousands of Audible titles that include audiobooks, radio programs, audio magazines, and newspapers.

Kindle Unlimited can be accessed on Kindle products and also via the iOS and Android Kindle apps. The firm is offering a 3-month free trial of the service and will then charge £7.99 a month.

In addition to the above deals, you can get three months of Audible completely free, which gives you access to the world's largest selection of audiobooks, as well as podcasts, exclusive originals, and more. Thereafter, it will cost £7.99 per month if you don't cancel.

This deal has the following benefits:

One credit a month, good for a title of your choice.

Keep your books: They’re yours to keep, even if you cancel.

Unlimited listening to our huge selection of Audible Original Podcasts, at no extra cost.

Exclusive member only deals on selected audiobooks.

The service is available on iPhone, Android, Windows, or on the Fire Tablet, Fire TV, or Amazon Echo and lets you swap between devices, so you can keep listening as you seamlessly swap between your Echo, tablet and, phone. Audible also supports Car mode and Narration speed – which lets you pick it up or slow it down to match your pace.

As with other Amazon subscriptions, you can always choose to end your subscription before the billing cycle starts and the three months trial period ends.

Get Audible free for 3 months

All of these offers end tomorrow on July 13.

