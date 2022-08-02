Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, and more head to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have seven more games coming at them during the first two weeks of August. Microsoft's latest announcement for its gaming subscription program includes hits such as Ghost Recon Wildlands (another Ubisoft release), Shenzhen IO, Cooking Simulator, and more, this time alongside another couple of day-one launches.

Here are the newly announced titles for all platforms the service is available on:

Ghost Recon Wildlands (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Shenzhen I/O (PC) – August 4

Turbo Golf Racing (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 4

Two Point Campus (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 9

Cooking Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 11

Expeditions: Rome (PC) – August 11

Offworld Trading Company (PC) – August 11

Turbo Golf Racing and Two Point Campus are the two day-one releases heading to the subscription service. The Sega-published Two Point Campus originally had May launch plans before its recent delay, but the humorous sim is finally reaching fans this month.

At the same time, Boyfriend Dungeon, Curse of the Dead Gods, Library of Ruina, Starmancer (Game Preview), and Train Sim World 2 are leaving Game Pass on August 15 after long stays on the service. While there were rumors of Hades being removed this month too, it won't be during this wave.