Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSDs up to 64 percent off today

If you are looking for some good storage options, the 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD is available at a special rate of $178.26. After a whopping discount of 64 percent on the original price of $499.99, you get to save $321.73. The Plus variation is 53% faster than the Samsung 970 EVO.

The 970 EVO Plus is powered by V-NAND technology and firmware optimization, offering enhanced NAND performance and greater power efficiency. It is capable of reaching sequential read speeds of up to 3500 MB/s, and sequential write speeds of up to 3200 MB/s. It can be an ideal tool to help expand storage capacity and save space for other components, with the ability to fit up to 2 TB onto the compact M.2 (2280) form factor.

For improved heat dissipation, the 970 EVO Plus features Samsung's advanced nickel-coated controller and heat spreader. For the minimization of performance drops, the Dynamic Thermal Guard automatically monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures.

With the Samsung Magician software, you get a range of tools to aid in keeping your drive up to date, monitor drive health and speed, and enhance overall performance. The Samsung 970 EVO Plus delivers high performance for intensive workloads on PCs and workstations.

The retail price of the Samsung 970 EVO Plus is $499.99, but you can get it for $178.26, after a 64 percent discount that saves you $321.73. Get your hands on this storage option while the stock lasts.

Alternatively, you can also get the 500 GB variant for $66.99 after 48 percent off, and the 250 GB variant for $64.99 after 7 percent off.

