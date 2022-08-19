Gigabyte Gen5 10000 NVMe SSD is aptly named as it delivers super-fast 12.4GB/s speeds

Gigabyte has launched today its fastest SSD ever in the form of the new Aorus Gen5 10000 NVMe SSD. Alongside posting a photo of the model (image above), the Taiwanese company has published some performance numbers for its new drive using CrystalDiskMark benchmark software, and it is really fast, to say the least. The performance across both reads and writes is pretty consistent. In sequential read speed reaches 12.4GB/s while the write speed is close to 10GB/s or over 10,000MB/s. Hence, Gigabyte has aptly named the model as Gen5 10000 as it seems justified.

If you are wondering how such high speeds like this are possible, the new Gen5 10000 is based on the new PCIe 5.0 or PCIe Gen5 standard that is capable of delivering throughputs of 32GT/s per lane uni-directionally. This is equivalent to 32Gbps or 4GB/s of throughput. So a four-land (x4) wide capable NVMe SSD can potentially deliver up to 16GB/s. Hence, there is definitely potential for more. In fact, ADATA promised last year that it is working on faster 14GB/s Gen5 SSDs.

The new Gigabyte Aorus Gen5 10000 is compatible with Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake and newer CPUs, like upcoming Raptor Lake. It is also going to be compatible with the upcoming Ryzen 7000 and Socket AM5 platform.

Source: @AORUS_UK (Twitter)