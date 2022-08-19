AMD partner confirms Ryzen 7000 (Zen 4) launches in September amidst rumored delay

A few days ago, AMD announced that it was going to unveil its next-gen Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, based on the Zen 4-architecture, at the end of this month on August 29. While the announcement happens on the 29th, the actual chips and motherboards are apparently going to be on-shelf starting September 15, which has also been hinted at by previously leaked photos.

A new report suggests that there are firmware issues plaguing the brand-new Socket AM5 platform. As such, a potential delay could be on the cards.

However, one of AMD's partners, Alphacool, which makes coolers, has confirmed today that Ryzen 7000 CPUs are launching in September itself despite the murmurs proposing that it could be delayed. The firm posted the news on its official Twitter handle when it confirmed cooler compatibility across sockets AM4 and AM5. It says:

Just in time for the launch of the new AMD processors in September, we can announce that all CPU coolers and AIOs in our range are compatible with AMD's AM5 socket. The included mounting kit allows the new Ryzen 7000 series processors to be watercooled from the start.

While this feature had already leaked long back in 2021, AMD too officially confirmed it at its Computex 2022 event.

While the news reveals no particular dates, it reassures that people will probably be able to find the Ryzen 7000 processors in retail stores next month without further delays. Accompanying motherboards, too, should be available alongside the CPUs.

Source: Alphacool (Twitter)