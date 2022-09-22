Dead Island Definitive Edition and Hunting Simulator 2 come to Xbox's Free Play Days

Microsoft has announced that Dead Island Definitive Edition and Hunting Simulator 2 are available as part of Xbox's Free Play Days. The two games are available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play this weekend, for free, until 11:59 p.m. PDT on Sunday.

To start playing, open up the Xbox Store on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S and go to the Subscriptions tab. From there, go to the Gold member area, where you should see the Free Play Days collection available for download. If you like playing Hunting Simulator 2, Microsoft is offering 60% off (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S).

All the achievements you earn while playing during the free period will be retained on your account, just in case you decide to pick up either of the titles later on. If you’re intending to get Hunting Simulator 2 on discount, be sure to grab it soon, as the offer will likely disappear after Sunday.

If you’re a subscriber to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, be sure to check back in next week to see which titles are available for download next time on Free Play Days.