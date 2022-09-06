New cheaper 'HD' Chromecast lacking 4K HDR may launch soon

A cheaper Chromecast dongle with the Google TV iteration of Android OS, capable of streaming content in HD resolution, could launch soon. The long-rumored Chromecast HD may have already started appearing at retail stores and would feature a lower price tag.

The current generation of Chromecast streaming devices offers 4K output. However, Google had long refrained from confirming the same on the box. The company recently refreshed the packaging of the device to include “4K” on the box. This not only confirms the ability to stream in 4K, but also indicates Google is readying another device that has a different, and presumably lower, specification.

The new, lower-priced, Chromecast with Google TV seems to lack the ability to stream in 4K. Moreover, the device is reportedly "appearing at the first dealers", hinting that retail stock is already in place.

There’s no official word yet about the specifications, retail price, or launch date from Google. However, the search giant recently confirmed it will release the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch on October 6. It is quite possible the company could also launch the new Chromecast, which has already been unofficially nicknamed the “HD” model.

The current generation of Chromecast, with the ability to stream in 4K, costs €69.99 in Europe. The cheaper variant with HD streaming is expected to cost €39.99, which is 40% off the cost of the 4K version. Incidentally, the €39.99 price tag is the same as what Google asks for the existing Chromecast dongle without Google TV.

At the rumored price tag, the new HD-only Chromecast with Google TV could compete with devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite. This device could work well with non-4K TVs as a secondary streaming device. As Google hasn't upgraded the hardware, users will have to rely on software tweaks to manage RAM and memory.

Source: WinFuture