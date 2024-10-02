Google is making summary cards in Gmail even more useful

Gmail's summary cards provide helpful information about orders and deliveries at the top of an email, and they are supported in the Gmail app for Android, iPhone, and iPad.

Today, Google announced that it is making big improvements to summary cards in Gmail. Google has refreshed the summary cards' UI and now displays new action buttons in addition to the information previously shown. Examples of action buttons include "Get directions," "Invite others," "Track package," "Check in," "Remind me," or "Mark as paid." Also, the new summary cards are dynamic, so you will always have the latest information.

The updated summary cards will be displayed for the following email categories:

Purchases: Track packages, view order details, and easily find what you ordered.

Events: See or add upcoming events to your calendar, invite others, or find directions with ease.

Bills: View and pay bills, get reminded to pay later, or add a due date in Google Tasks.

Travel: Manage reservations, check in for flights, and view important travel details like the hotel's check-out time.

In addition to summary cards in individual emails, Google is announcing the new "Happening soon" section at the top of inboxes. For now, only purchase summary cards are supported in the "Happening soon" section. This new section will display all purchase summary cards in a stack if you have multiple delivery emails. You can expand, dismiss, or click the cards to open the related email.

Google is rolling out the updated purchase summary cards to individual emails on Android and iOS. Event, bill, and travel summary cards and the "Happening soon" feature will be rolled out in the coming months. In the future, you can expect all four card categories in individual emails, the "Happening soon" section, and even Gmail search.

With these new features, users can quickly access key details and take action without having to search through their Gmail inboxes.

Source: Google