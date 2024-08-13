Google officially announces Pixel 9 Pro Fold with a bigger display and improved cameras

After several leaks over the past few months, Google today finally launched its latest foldable phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with an improved display, refined industrial design, a new processor, and more to make it a compelling foldable smartphone from Google.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a fluid-friction hinge and a Super Actua Flex display that is 80% brighter than the previous generation. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protects the flexible display. Also, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold now comes with an IPX8 rating for water resistance of up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes of submersion.

Thanks to Google's new Tensor G4 chip, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold delivers improved performance and efficiency when compared to the previous-generation Pixel foldable device. With the built-in NPU, Pixel 9 Pro Fold users will be able to enjoy AI features, including Pixel Screenshots, Pixel Studio, Circle to Search, Summarize, Gemini, Magic Editor, Best Take, Video Boost, Add Me, and Pro Controls.

Google has also packed the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with an ultra-thin, advanced triple rear camera system, which Google claims to be the best camera on any foldable phone. The ultrawide camera on this smartphone now supports Macro Focus, and the front cameras now support the Face Unlock feature.

Google has partnered with several game developers to bring optimized experiences for the large inner screen on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Minecraft and Candy Crush Soda Saga have made such optimizations, and more optimizations from other game developers, including NBA Infinite and League of Legends: Wild Rift, are coming later this year.

You can now pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Porcelain and Obsidian colors for $1799. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available only in the following countries for now:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Denmark

France

Germany

Ireland

Japan

Netherlands

Norway

Singapore

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States (except Puerto Rico)

The device will be shipped on September 4th, and you can pre-order it here.