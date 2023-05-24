Google Play Games on PC is now available in Europe and New Zealand

In January 2022, Google Play Games on PC was launched as a beta in a few select countries. In November 2022, it expanded to the US and a few more countries. Since then, the service that offers PC owners a way to play over 100 Android-based games on their machines has stayed fairly limited to that small list of countries.
Today, Google quietly update one of its support pages. It now shows a much longer list of countries that now support Google Play Games on PC. Here's the newly expanded list of markets for the service:
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czechia
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Korea
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macedonia
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Netherlands + Netherlands Antilles
- Norway
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Türkiye
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- United States
If you live in one of these countries, you can now download and check out the beta from Google's website. The company is still labeling this as a beta, so don't be surprised if you encounter any glitches.
Here are the hardware requirements for Google Play Games on PC:
- Windows 10 (v2004)
- Solid state drive (SSD)
- Gaming-class GPU
- 8 logical cores of CPU
- 8 GB of RAM
- 20 GB of available storage space
- Windows admin account
- Hardware virtualization must be turned on
- Compatible PC device and configuration
If you want to know what GPU you need in your PC to run Google Play Games, here's a list from Google itself
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600, 700, 800, 900 or 10 series
- NVIDIA Volta series
- NVIDIA GeForce 16, 20 or 30 series
- Intel Iris Xe Graphics
- AMD Radeon HD 7790, 7850, 7870, 7950, 7970 or 7990
- AMD Radeon HD 8970 or 8990
- AMD Radeon R9 200 series
- AMD Radeon R7/R9 300 series
- AMD Radeon RX 400 series
- AMD Radeon RX 570, 580 or 890
- AMD Radeon RX Vega series
- AMD Radeon VII series
- AMD Radeon RX 5000 or 6000 series
Keep in mind that this is a different setup than Microsoft's effort to allow Android games to be played on Windows 11.
