Google Play Games on PC is now available in Europe and New Zealand

Google Play Games on pc

In January 2022, Google Play Games on PC was launched as a beta in a few select countries. In November 2022, it expanded to the US and a few more countries. Since then, the service that offers PC owners a way to play over 100 Android-based games on their machines has stayed fairly limited to that small list of countries.

Today, Google quietly update one of its support pages. It now shows a much longer list of countries that now support Google Play Games on PC. Here's the newly expanded list of markets for the service:

  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Brazil
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czechia
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Georgia
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hong Kong
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Indonesia
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Korea
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Macedonia
  • Malaysia
  • Malta
  • Mexico
  • Moldova
  • Monaco
  • Netherlands + Netherlands Antilles
  • Norway
  • Philippines
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • San Marino
  • Serbia
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Türkiye
  • Ukraine
  • United Kingdom
  • United States

If you live in one of these countries, you can now download and check out the beta from Google's website. The company is still labeling this as a beta, so don't be surprised if you encounter any glitches.

Here are the hardware requirements for Google Play Games on PC:

  • Windows 10 (v2004)
  • Solid state drive (SSD)
  • Gaming-class GPU
  • 8 logical cores of CPU
  • 8 GB of RAM
  • 20 GB of available storage space
  • Windows admin account
  • Hardware virtualization must be turned on
  • Compatible PC device and configuration

If you want to know what GPU you need in your PC to run Google Play Games, here's a list from Google itself

  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600, 700, 800, 900 or 10 series
  • NVIDIA Volta series
  • NVIDIA GeForce 16, 20 or 30 series
  • Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • AMD Radeon HD 7790, 7850, 7870, 7950, 7970 or 7990
  • AMD Radeon HD 8970 or 8990
  • AMD Radeon R9 200 series
  • AMD Radeon R7/R9 300 series
  • AMD Radeon RX 400 series
  • AMD Radeon RX 570, 580 or 890
  • AMD Radeon RX Vega series
  • AMD Radeon VII series
  • AMD Radeon RX 5000 or 6000 series

Keep in mind that this is a different setup than Microsoft's effort to allow Android games to be played on Windows 11.

