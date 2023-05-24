Google Play Games on PC is now available in Europe and New Zealand

In January 2022, Google Play Games on PC was launched as a beta in a few select countries. In November 2022, it expanded to the US and a few more countries. Since then, the service that offers PC owners a way to play over 100 Android-based games on their machines has stayed fairly limited to that small list of countries.

Today, Google quietly update one of its support pages. It now shows a much longer list of countries that now support Google Play Games on PC. Here's the newly expanded list of markets for the service:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Korea

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Malaysia

Malta

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Netherlands + Netherlands Antilles

Norway

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Romania

San Marino

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Türkiye

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States

If you live in one of these countries, you can now download and check out the beta from Google's website. The company is still labeling this as a beta, so don't be surprised if you encounter any glitches.

Here are the hardware requirements for Google Play Games on PC:

Windows 10 (v2004)

Solid state drive (SSD)

Gaming-class GPU

8 logical cores of CPU

8 GB of RAM

20 GB of available storage space

Windows admin account

Hardware virtualization must be turned on

Compatible PC device and configuration

If you want to know what GPU you need in your PC to run Google Play Games, here's a list from Google itself

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600, 700, 800, 900 or 10 series

NVIDIA Volta series

NVIDIA GeForce 16, 20 or 30 series

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 7790, 7850, 7870, 7950, 7970 or 7990

AMD Radeon HD 8970 or 8990

AMD Radeon R9 200 series

AMD Radeon R7/R9 300 series

AMD Radeon RX 400 series

AMD Radeon RX 570, 580 or 890

AMD Radeon RX Vega series

AMD Radeon VII series

AMD Radeon RX 5000 or 6000 series

Keep in mind that this is a different setup than Microsoft's effort to allow Android games to be played on Windows 11.