Google reportedly bets on Gemini AI to compete with Microsoft Bing Chat, ChatGPT and more

Google is reportedly scrambling to release its new artificial intelligence (AI) project 'Gemini' this fall to catch up to rivals like OpenAI's GPT-4.

According to a report from The Information, Gemini combines text generation capabilities similar to GPT-4 with the ability to create images from text descriptions, according to a person familiar with the project. This would allow Google to build conversational AI products like chatbots, analyze data like charts, create graphics and even control software with natural language commands.

Earlier this year, Google merged two separate AI teams under CEO Sundar Pichai, aiming to accelerate the development of large language models like Gemini. The stakes are high, as OpenAI's GPT-4 and DALL-E models have demonstrated the possibilities of advanced AI. Microsoft is also racing ahead, integrating OpenAI tech into Office 365 apps.

Google employees have discussed using Gemini to offer features like analyzing charts or creating graphics with text descriptions, and controlling software using text or voice commands. Google is betting on Gemini to power services ranging from its Bard chatbot to enterprise apps.

Google hopes Gemini will power consumer products like the Bard chatbot while providing developers access to the models via Google Cloud. This could help Google Cloud better compete with Microsoft Azure in providing AI capabilities to apps.

The timing of Gemini's release this fall is critical, as Google faces pressure to keep pace with the rapid advancement of AI.

During I/O 2023 in May, Google noted that Gemini is currently getting trained, and once finely tuned, it will be available "at various sizes and capabilities", just like PaLM 2. The company said it can be deployed across different products, applications, and devices for everyone's benefit.

The capabilities demonstrated by models like GPT-4 have raised expectations for Google's own AI efforts. The success or failure of Gemini could determine Google's ability to maintain its leadership in AI technology in the future.

Source: The Information