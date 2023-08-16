Samsung starts rolling out One UI 5.1.1 and One UI 5 Watch to additional Galaxy devices

Last week, Samsung launched its newest flagship mobile devices. They included the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Tab 9 tablets, and the Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatches. Today, Samsung announced that some of the new software features in those products will be added to older devices in the form of One UI 5.1.1 and One UI 5 Watch updates.

In a press release, Samsung stated the One UI 5.1.1 update will be added to Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 devices later in August. Sometime later in the future they will be added to Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 2 and Z Flip smartphones. Some parts of the One UI 5.1.1 update will also be included for Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S7, Tab S7+, Tab S7 FE, Tab S6 Lite, Tab A8, Tab A7 Lite, Tab Active3 and Tab Active4 Pro tablets.

Samsung says the One UI 5.1.1 update will allow the older Z Fold and Z Flip phones to either "show or hide your Flex Mode Panel" and also let them see the media play bar button when the Flex Mode Panel is activated.

The update will also offer some improvements in multi-tasking on Samsung's foldable phones and on the Tab tablets. Samsung says:

While enjoying a video using your Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4 or Tab S8, you can easily open Samsung Internet in a pop-up window to search for something, all while your content still plays. When you’re done browsing, the window can be easily dragged to the edge of the screen, where it will now snap seamlessly into place.

The update also improves two-handed drag and drop by allowing users on those tablets and foldable phones "to open your desired app with one hand and then use the other to drag a file, app icon or other item into your target folder or location."

Owners of Samsung's older Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic smartwatches will get some upgrades from One UI 5 Watch. That will include improvements in the watches' sleep management features, new fitness additions such as being able to record their running sessions with Track Run, and a number of additional watch faces.