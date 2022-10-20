Google updates Messages to support reactions from iOS users

Google has rolled out an update to its Messages app for Android, which introduces a large host of new features that improve the messaging experience for Android users, particularly for those regularly talking to iOS users.

One of the key features that was added earlier in the year was the ability to see emoji reactions that iOS users have sent, now Google has added the ability to react to SMS texts from iOS users with emoji as well.

Google does take the opportunity with this update to further tout RCS as the end goal for messaging between the two platforms, and utilizing its #GetTheMessage tag on Twitter, this will improve messaging for users in the short term.

Additionally, Google has added the ability to reply to a message using RCS when it is enabled, view audio messages transcribed on screen (on Pixel 6 series and 7 series, and Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Fold 4), and with full integration of other rich media and app features.

Reminders integrates seamlessly within messages, allowing new reminders to be created directly from Messages, and YouTube videos can be watched directly within Messages. It will recognize certain phrases and suggest actions, such as showing a Meet call icon next to a message containing "Can you talk now?"

There are more features for business and integration between devices available in this latest update, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store today.