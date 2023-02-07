Google will soon blur explicit images from search results even if SafeSearch is turned off

Today is the 20th anniversary of Safer Internet Day, which is designed to offer people better ways to make their use of the Internet more secure. Google is using the event to highlight an upcoming feature to its Search engine that should make parents breath a little easier.

In a blog post today, Google said that anyone signed into Search with a Google account that's under 18 years old is already under its SafeSearch settings, which block out more adult content in search results. In the coming months, however, the company will add a feature that will automatically blur explicit images from search results, even if SafeSearch is turned off.

Google says that when this feature is put into Search, it will be the default for anyone using it with SafeSearch turned off. Of course, people who are signed into a Google account can go in and adjust the default setting if they wish to do so. There's no word on when exactly the new safety feature will be implemented.

Google also announced a new YouTube Kids playlist called Build a Safer Internet. It includes kid-friendly videos that they can watch with their parents to learn more about using the Internet and technology safely and responsibly.