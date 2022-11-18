Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales now available on PC

Sony and Insomniac Games announced the arrival of the Wall Crawler team to PC in June of this year, and with 2018's Spider-Man now out of the way, now it's time for the latest Spider-Man, Miles Morales, to make his way to a fresh platform.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales released in 2020 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, coming in as both a spin-off and sequel to the base experience featuring Peter Parker. In addition to the usual Spider powers, Miles features own repertoire of special abilities like electricity attacks and camouflage.

The new PC version has ray-traced reflections and shadows, a large array of graphics options to tweak, upscaling techniques like Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR, and support for ultra-wide monitors. Find the system requirements for a range of options below:

High amount of customizability was touted as a feature for this release also, with porting studio Nixxes adding fully rebindable mouse and keyboard controls. Head here to read about the difficulties of implementing this feature for this originally gamepad-centric action game. Speaking of controllers, like many other PlayStation titles on PC, DualSense support is here too with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, but only with a wired connection.

A variety of other peripherals, with a high amount of customizability, are supported as well thanks to the game being integrated with Steam Input options.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now available on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99. As for what else from Sony's exclusive coffers is coming to PC, officially, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake is the next planned launch, while a Returnal PC version has also seen multiple leaks in recent months.