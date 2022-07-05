Harness the power of 25 GeForce RTX 3080's with the Antminer E9, on sale July 6

Antminer, a firm which manufactures ASIC cryptocurrency mining equipment, has finally launched its ANTMINER E9 model today. The company started teasing the product back in April of last year saying that the E9's mining power is equivalent to that of 32 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards, a seriously impressive claim. This performance claim was made in terms of Ethereum mining.

However, it looks like Antminer has revised its performance output for the E9 since then as the official announcement today says that the new ANTMINER E9 can output mining prowess equivalent to that of 25 RTX 3080s, although this too is still very impressive.

#BITMAIN announces #ANTMINERE9, equipped with a hashrate of 2400M, 1920W power consumption, and power efficiency of 0.8J/M, utilizing the Ethash algorithm for ETH/ETC. E9 is equivalent to 25 RTX 3080 graphics cards. Sales start on July 6, 9:00 AM (ET). https://t.co/Cmx6MJQUuP pic.twitter.com/PU9lvtNEEL — ANTMINER (@Antminer_main) July 5, 2022

As you can see below, the initial power efficiency claim for the ANTMINER E9 was 0.85 J/M but this has been reduced to 0.8 J/M today in the official announcement, though the total power consumption has also been dropped from estimated 2,556W down to 1,920W.

The launch of the ANTMINER E9 today is absolutely great news for gamers even though GPU prices have already started falling and readily available for quite amazing deals. Sadly there was no pricing information available at the time of posting.