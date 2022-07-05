Xbox Game Pass gains Road 96, Last Call BBS, and more just as Yakuza returns

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have another cluster of games heading to them in the next couple of weeks. Today's announcement from Microsoft includes indie hits such as Road 96, a day-one launch of the final game from Zachtronics — Last Call BBS, and much more.

In addition, the three Yakuza games that were removed from the service in December have reappeared, meaning the complete mainline series, from Yakuza 0 to Yakuza Like a Dragon, is now back to being available across PC, console, and cloud.

Here are the newly announced games and their arrival dates onto the platform:

House Flipper (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Last Call BBS (PC) – Available now

(PC) – Available now Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 7

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 7 Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 7

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 7 Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 7

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 7 Escape Academy (Console and PC) – July 14

(Console and PC) – July 14 My Friend Peppa Pig (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14 Overwhelm (PC) – July 14

(PC) – July 14 PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14 PowerWash Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14

From the list, Last Call BBS, Matchpoint, Escape Academy, and PowerWash Simulator are day one launches onto Xbox Game Pass.

There are five games leaving the services on July 15, them being Carrion, Atomicrops, Children of Morta, Cris Tales, and Lethal League Blaze. It will also be around that time when Microsoft will be announce the next batch of games it's adding to the service as part of the July second wave.