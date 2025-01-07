HERE and AWS sign $1 billion agreement to revolutionize car industry

HERE, a mapping solutions company, and AWS have partnered up to bring in a revolution in the car industry. Through a $1 billion partnership, they aim to accelerate the development of electric, automated, and software-defined vehicles.

“The future of the auto industry is linked to technological advancement and invention, and our collaboration with HERE is a powerful example of how AWS is accelerating innovation across manufacturing, connected vehicles, and driver experiences,” said Matt Garman, CEO at AWS. “Working with HERE, we will help automakers pioneer new ways to improve the driving experience by leveraging the global scale, reliability, and AI capabilities of AWS to power AI-driven mapping applications and features.”

The main benefit of the partnership is that developers of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving (AD) technology will be able to develop solutions at a lower cost. To validate their systems, developers need to test them with simulated scenes. HERE has just released a new tool called SceneXtract which makes scene simulation straightforward and fast.

In addition to helping ADAS and AD developers build faster and more cheaply, HERE and AWS have signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) to build and scale HERE's transport and logistics solutions. They will come to AWS Marketplace and help vendors to “optimize their fulfillment and deliveries, build more efficient supply chains with increased visibility into shipments and assets, and further their sustainability goals. For example, companies are using HERE’s location intelligence on AWS to gain real-time visibility into the shipment of critical equipment to provide accurate estimated times of arrival (ETAs) and ensure the timely delivery of essential products.”

Hopefully, this partnership will lead to the faster development of ADAS and AD systems so that driverless or driver-assisted vehicles can reach market quicker. Driverless vehicles have the potential to alleviate bad traffic, improve road safety, and offer people new ways to get around.