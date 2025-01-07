Helldivers 2 movie and Ghost of Tsushima anime projects announced by Sony

Sony has a history of bringing its PlayStation gaming franchises over to other forms of media, with their stories usually ending up on movies and TV shows. Today at CES, the company had major announcements to make regarding three of its gaming IPs that are doing just that: Helldivers 2, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Ghost of Tsushima.

Arrowhead's Helldivers 2 took the cooperative gaming world by storm last year with a massive launch involving over 10 million copies sold within a couple of months, making it the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game ever. The Sony Productions and Sony Pictures joint project will have a movie being produced set in this universe.

While the company did not go into details on what this movie will cover, the game's setting can give an overview. It is set in a dystopian future where an army of fanatical soldiers, named Helldivers, are protecting the ultra-authoritarian Super Earth from invading alien threats like bug-like Terminids and robotic Automatons.

Next, Ghost of Tsushima is getting an anime adaptation. Coming to Sony's own Crunchyroll platform sometime in 2027, the show will be the first anime production based on a PlayStation title.

Aniplex, the Japanese company that has produced shows like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Solo Leveling, and Sword Art Online, is working on this project alongside Sony and Crunchyroll to offer an animated experience "inspired by Japanese folktales and mythology.".

“Having already proven the immense quality and versatility of our gaming properties across multiple successful film and television projects, we couldn’t be more excited to announce our first ever anime adaptation,” said Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions. “Ghost of Tsushima’s rich, immersive world and its fantastical Legends mode based on Japanese mythology provide the perfect canvas for this project, and Aniplex is the perfect partner to translate Sucker Punch Productions’ hit video game into a stunning new anime series.”

Lastly, Sony also confirmed that a Horizon Zero Dawn movie is in development. This is a collaboration between PlayStation Studios and Columbia Pictures, taking the post-apocalyptic world onto the big screen. Aloy's return as the protagonist has been confirmed for this rendition too.