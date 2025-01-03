Strava and Apple Fitness+ partner: 3 months free, new features

If you've been shoveling chocolate and cakes into your mouth over the holidays and now have an eye to exercising, you might be interested to hear that Strava and Apple Fitness+ are going to offer tighter integration to help boost the motivation to exercise. The collaboration between the two companies also means that you can get three free months of Apple Fitness+ if you are a Strava customer.

“January marks an important moment for Strava users as they look to stay motivated, build consistency, and get started on their goals in the New Year,” said Zipporah Allen, chief business officer, Strava, “Strava and Apple share a commitment to supporting our joint users on their active journeys. We are excited to be working together to bring a new Fitness+ integration and a special offer to Strava subscribers to meet their fitness milestones in 2025 and beyond.”

The partnership between the two tech companies involves three key pillars. The first of those three pillars is enhanced integration. Fitness+ customers can track and share their workouts with their Strava community. Shared details include workout details, description, and music genre.

The second pillar is a three-month trial of Apple Fitness+ for anyone that subscribes to Strava. The trial is available to eligible users at no extra cost. It's hoped by Strava that Fitness+ will be able to help its users set and achieve their goals for the year when it comes to fitness.

The third pillar will see “celebrated” athletes from the Strava community take part in Fitness+ workouts from January. This will give users access to more new workouts and will be hosted by familiar faces. Some of the first athletes to do workouts on Fitness+ include Hellah Sidibe and Kayla Jeter.

Please note that the Fitness+ trial is only available to users in the U.S, U.K, Australia and Canada. Explaining how to claim the trial, Strava says “Under the “You” tab, navigate to the gear icon, then select “Your Strava Subscription.” From there, select Apple Fitness+ and follow the instructions to redeem the free trial.”