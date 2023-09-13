PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium adds Civilization VI, 13 Sentinels, Star Ocean and more

Sony has revealed the lineup of games coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers for September 2023. While there are no major triple-A blockbusters, subscribers will have access to several acclaimed titles across different genres.

Headlining the PS Plus Extra games is NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., from director Yoko Taro, set in a post-apocalyptic future where humanity is on the brink of extinction. Considered the definitive edition, it features updated visuals and additional story content.

The lineup also includes 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Vanillaware's acclaimed sci-fi visual novel/strategy game. Its epic time-traveling story sprawling multiple characters and time periods was praised, though some felt the real-time strategy battles distracted from the narrative focus.

In addition, subscribers can grab Sid Meier's Civilization VI, the classic 4X turn-based strategy game that sees players build empires throughout history. It comes along with several Star Ocean games, including the latest entry Star Ocean: The Divine Force.

Here are all the games available to PS Plus Extra subscribers this month:

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… | PS4

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | PS4

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI | PS4

Star Ocean The Divine Force | PS4, PS5

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | PS4, PS5

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir | PS4

Unpacking | PS4, PS5

Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS4, PS5

This War of Mine: Final Cut | PS5

Cloudpunk | PS4, PS5

Contra: Rogue Corps | PS4

Tails Noir | PS4, PS5

Call of the Sea | PS4, PS5

West of Dead | PS4

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness | PS4

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | PS4, PS5

Here are the PS Plus Premium Classics:

Star Ocean First Departure R | PS4

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time | PS4

Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster | PS4

Dragon’s Crown Pro | PS4

If you are a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscriber, you can download these titles from September 19.

As for the monthly games incoming to subscribers in September, Saints Row, Black Desert – Traveler Edition, and Generation Zero will be available to claim until October 2.

In other news, at the end of August, the price of PlayStation Plus 12-month plans increased in all regions where the service is available.