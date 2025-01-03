KOORUI to unveil "world's first" 750 Hz gaming monitor at CES 2025

If you've ever looked for a monitor on Amazon, you may have come across KOORUI. It's notable for its more affordable monitors, but at CES 2025, it will be known for introducing the world's first gaming monitor with a 750 Hz refresh rate. The Chinese company said that this new display will enter mass production this year, with plans to launch it globally.

According to the company, traditional monitors with 144 Hz, 240 Hz, and 480 Hz simply don't cut it anymore for esports players. With every frame mattering in fast-paced first-person shooters and multiplayer online battle arenas, there is a growing demand for monitors with even faster refresh rates, which KOORUI hopes to meet.

The monitor with this high refresh rate will be called the KOORUI G7, here are some of its core specifications shared by the company:

Display Type: TN

TN Screen Size: 24.5-inch

24.5-inch Resolution: FHD

FHD Color Gamut: DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95% Refresh Rate (Max.): 750Hz

750Hz Response Time: 0.5ms

0.5ms HDR: HDR 400

TN panels like the one that comes on the G7 have a few notable flaws. They can suffer from limited viewing angles, have poor color accuracy, and typically have lower contrast. To compensate for the color defects, the G7 is equipped with the latest QD film with a wide color gamut solution, enabling color gamut of up to DCI-P3 95%.

Pricing and availability have not been shared by KOORUI, but we could hear more details at CES 2025 this month.

CES 2025 is due to kick off next Tuesday on January 7. It will run over four days, ending on January 10. The world will get to have a closer look at what technology companies from around the world have been working on before coming to market for sale.

Other companies prepping for CES 2025 are Samsung and LG. Samsung recently announced a lineup of monitors while LG unveiled a bendable monitor.