Here are the new Windows Server wallpaper in their full-res glory

A few weeks ago, Microsoft released new Windows 365 wallpapers for those accessing cloud-based Windows computers. Now, Windows Insiders can check out a couple of new images released alongside the latest Windows Server 2025 preview build.

As usual, the new wallpapers in Windows Server 2025 build 26063 include two variants: one for those preferring light mode and one for those on the dark side. Windows 11 still does not support automatic theme switching, but at least we have native wallpapers in dark and light modes.

Although Microsoft has mentioned the new background pictures in release notes for build 26063, there are no full-res images provided by the company. Luckily, Windows enthusiasts have already pulled the new wallpapers out of build 26063 and uploaded them to the internet.

Here is the light variant:

And here is the dark variant:

You can check out other changes in Windows Server 2025 build 26063 in our dedicated article.

Besides Windows Server 2025 build 26063, Microsoft today released build 26063 in the Canary Channel. It includes a number of changes, improvements, and new features, such as Wi-Fi 7 support, better Copilot integration, and more. Check out this article to learn more about the latest Windows Insider preview builds.