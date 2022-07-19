Netflix plans to buy studio that worked on Happy Feet and The LEGO Movies

Netflix is planning to acquire Animal Logic, the Australian animation studio that has worked on films including Happy Feet and The LEGO Movies. The purchase allows Netflix to deliver more animated films, building on existing titles such as Over the Moon, Klaus, and The Sea Beast.

While it will take the studio a bit of time to develop new content for Netflix, the latter will no doubt be hoping that the end products will act as a big draw for potential customers. In the last few months, the company has been shedding customers, and now it’s realizing that it must act to stem the outflow.

Commenting on the acquisition, Amy Reinhard, Netflix Vice President of Studio Operations, said:

“Netflix has been investing in animation over the past few years and this furthers our commitment to building a world-class animation studio. Animal Logic is a leading animation studio with innovative technology that will strengthen our existing business and increase our long-term capacity in the animation space, so that we can better entertain our members around the world.”

While the acquisition will allow Netflix to create end-to-end animations, it confirmed that it will continue to work with other studios on animations and films. Its focus on animation suggests the company wants to go after younger customers who may be more drawn to Disney+.