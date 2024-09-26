Nine Square Enix classic RPGs head to Xbox including Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Mana

Microsoft ended its Xbox Tokyo Game Show Broadcast today with a special message from Xbox President Sarah Bond. She talked about the company's increasing presence in Asia and the investments being made in the space. She also had a surprise for JRPG fans, announcing that a slate of games from Square Enix is coming to Xbox platforms, with some even hitting Game Pass.

Remasters of the original six Final Fantasy titles are coming to Xbox in their Pixel Remastered forms, which are described as follows:

The Pixel Remaster series takes these classic adventures and remakes them with new pixel art optimized to look incredible on HD displays, and beautiful rearranged soundtracks (seriously – their audible awesomeness cannot be overstated!). Plus, there are plenty of quality-of-life features, including multiple font options, the ability to switch to the old soundtracks if you’re a purist, the ability to boost experience for faster levelling, turn off random enemy encounters, and even auto-battle.

Next, following in the footsteps of Visions of Mana, two more classic entries set in the hit JRPG world have now landed on Xbox Series X|S, Windows, and Game Pass services. The surprise launch is for Trials of Mana and Legend of Mana.

Square Enix describes Trials of Mana as a "beautifully vibrant action-RPG where you pick a party of three very different heroes from a selection of six – and depending on who you choose, you’ll experience a different narrative as you play through the game." Meanwhile, Legend of Mana offers a unique take on an empty world map that you fill on your own:

Instead of one narrative, you’ll play through up to 68 quests, and while they tie in with three central arcs, each has their own story to tell. You can play through these quests in different orders, and as you play you’ll create your own world map.

Lastly, Dragon Quest III HD-2D REMAKE also got a mention during the show. Square Enix is using an Octopath Traveler-esq graphics style to remake this classic 1988 experience, giving players the opportunity to save the world from the villainous Archfiend as they wait for a new entry in the beloved series.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D REMAKE launches on November 14, 2024.