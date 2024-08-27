Google Files may soon gain the ability to summarize your documents

It appears that Google is readying a new feature that will enable the Files app to generate document summaries. Generating summaries is one of AI's strong suits, and this capability is found in most AI tools.

Summarizing long documents not only helps users quickly grasp the important points without needing to read the entire text but also saves time in the process. Therefore, it shouldn't be a surprise if Google brings the document summarizing feature to its own Files app.

Notably, Google has been working on this feature for quite a while now. It was first spotted (via 9To5Google) surfaced after a few text strings referenced "AI-generated summaries."

Now, in the latest APK Teardown post, the Files app version 1.4678.667290778.0-release beta shows further evidence that the feature is actively under development. Here are the strings of codes found in the Google Files app beta:

AI-generated summaries describe what's in your file, so you can find the info you need more quickly.

AI summaries are generated on your device, so your info isn't shared with anyone.

This feature won't always get it right, so double check any crucial information. You can turn this setting off at any time in settings.

Find important info with AI summaries

Enabling this feature will give users some control over the AI summaries feature on the Google Files app.

It is speculated that AI summaries in the Files app will be powered by Gemini Nano for on-device processing. If this is the case, then the feature may be limited to Pixel devices and a few other devices that support Gemini Nano, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6.

However, it's also possible that Google could extend this feature to non-Pixel phones by using Google Assistant for generating summaries.

As of now, the feature is still in beta and not available to the public. There is also the chance that Google will not release this feature at all.

Source and image: Android Authority