HONOR's first Copilot+ PC has an OLED display and a magnetically attached webcam

The lineup of Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X processors has expanded to include one more manufacturer. Today, HONOR announced the MagicBook Art 14, a Snapdragon-powered ultrathin laptop (11.5 mm or 0.45 inches) with an OLED display, a detachable magnetic webcam, six speakers, and more.

As the name suggests, the laptop has a 14-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3,120 x 2,080 pixels and a typical brightness of 700 nits. The display has rounded corners and very narrow bezels without any cutouts or notches. Therefore, to accommodate a webcam, HONOR had to think outside the box—the 1080p webcam attaches magnetically to the display via pogo pins.

The laptop is equipped with a 60Wh battery, which, according to HONOR, should be enough for over 9 hours of daily office work. As for ports, the MagicBook 14 Art has two USB-C ports, one USB-A, one HDMI, and an audio jack. Like other Snapdragon-powered PCs, it supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Other features include a fingerprint scanner in the power button, a backlit keyboard, six speakers, and quick charging support. HONOR also equipped the laptop with the MagicRing feature that lets you control other HONOR devices using the laptop's trackpad and keyboard, receive calls and notifications on a tablet or laptop, and more. Being a Copilot+ PC, it also supports features like Recall, Click to Do, Paint Cocreator, and others.

The MagicBook Art 14 is now available for preorder in Germany, Italy, and France on HONOR's official website. The laptop is available in only one configuration in Grey color, a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. It costs 1,699 EUR (~$1,780), and to sweeten the offer, HONOR is giving away the HONOR Pad 9 tablet and the HONOR Erbuds X6.