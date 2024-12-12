Nvidia GeForce NOW receives The Thing: Remastered, Legacy of Kain remasters, and more

Another Thursday is here, and Nvidia is back detailing all the games it's adding to the GeForce Now cloud gaming supported list this week. The latest announcement comes touting support for new releases like Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered, The Thing: Remastered, and Microsoft's latest Xbox exclusive.

With the release of the standard edition of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, owners on Steam and Microsoft Store, as well as PC Game Pass members, can now stream the adventure via Nvidia's service.

The remasters of two classics that released this week, Legacy of Kain duo and The Thing, have day-one support on GeForce NOW, too. Blizzard Entertainment's Battle.net launch of its Diablo Immortal mobile game is also a part of this week's additions.

Here are the games Nvidia confirmed for its services this week, as well as their supported platforms:

The Thing: Remastered (New release on Steam, 6 Dec)

(New release on Steam, 6 Dec) Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass, Dec. 8)

(New release on Steam and Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass, Dec. 8) Fast Food Simulator (New release on Steam, Dec. 10)

(New release on Steam, Dec. 10) Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered (New release on Steam, Dec. 10)

(New release on Steam, Dec. 10) The Spirit of the Samurai (New release on Steam, Dec. 12)

(New release on Steam, Dec. 12) Diablo Immortal (Battle.net)

(Battle.net) The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (Steam)

These games, and hundreds of others, are available for streaming as a part of Nvidia's Ultimate (4K) or Performance (1440p) memberships in GeForce Now. However, keep in mind that a copy of a game must be owned by the member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing via the cloud. Nvidia's 50% off holiday promotion for the first month is still active too.