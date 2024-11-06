How tech leaders reacted to President Trump's election win

Donald Trump served as the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2021. After losing the 2020 election, he made a comeback and won the presidential election to serve as the 47th President of the United States, starting in 2025.

Several tech leaders, including Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, Amazon Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, among others, reacted to President Trump's victory.

Congratulations President Trump, we’re looking forward to engaging with you and your administration to drive innovation forward that creates new growth and opportunity for the United States and the world. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 6, 2024

congrats to President Trump.



i wish for his huge success in the job. — Sam Altman (@sama) November 6, 2024

Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his decisive victory. We are in a golden age of American innovation and are committed to working with his administration to help bring the benefits to everyone. pic.twitter.com/IPX7AJ8VvI — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 6, 2024

Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 6, 2024

The people of America gave @realDonaldTrump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

Congratulations President Trump on your victory! We look forward to engaging with you and your administration to help make sure the United States continues to lead with and be fueled by ingenuity, innovation, and creativity. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 6, 2024

AI policy remains a major concern for technology companies in the United States. The Biden administration's recent executive order on AI has drawn significant criticism. Notably, Andreessen Horowitz, a prominent venture capital firm, openly announced its support for Trump in this election due to the administration’s AI policies, which it argues are unfavorable to small AI startups.

It will be interesting to see how the Trump administration revises AI policy. With Elon Musk as a key advisor, major changes may be on the horizon in the coming months.