Huawei unveils LampSite X to improve mobile congestion in indoor areas

Huawei has announced its LampSite X, an indoor 5G solution to help deliver better indoor connectivity experiences. Huawei said that 5G is causing a growth of mobile traffic with 80% being generated in high-density indoor settings such as shopping malls, airports, railway stations, and stadiums.

The LampSite X is designed to deliver a better mobile experience in places like these but also comes with other capabilities too such as 10 Gbps ultra-high uplink, high-precision positioning up to sub-metre levels, low latency up to milliseconds, and IoT.

One of the things that many businesses are concerned about now is reducing their carbon emissions. With the LampSite X, Huawei has included service-based power adjustment, super dormancy during off-peak hours with power consumption of less than 1W, and on-demand wakeup in seconds - all these measures help businesses to minimise their energy usage and carbon footprint.

Commenting on the LampSite X, Yang Chaobin, Board Member and President of ICT Products & Solutions of Huawei, said:

‘LampSite X brings unrivalled 5.5G capabilities indoors for the first time to comprehensively upgrade indoor digitalization: Featuring the leanest design, simplest deployment, and lowest energy consumption, the solution achieves 10 Gbps experience and offers diverse capabilities, meeting consumer demands for a more premium indoor experience and realising more powerful digital productivity across various industries.’

Unfortunately, Huawei has not divulged pricing for the LampSite X just yet. As a commercial product, it may negotiate prices directly with companies based on the number of orders they place with the Chinese company.

It is also worth noting that many countries around the world have forced telecoms companies to strip Huawei hardware out of their networks due to snooping fears. While using a LampSite X won’t necessarily mean Huawei is spying on your patrons, fears that governments have had over Huawei technology ought to be considered too.

Source: Huawei