Sony acquires new studio working on an upcoming AAA live service game

Sony is adding another developer to its PlayStation Studios group, with the company today announcing the acquisition of Firewalk Studios. Formed in 2018 and helmed by veteran developers from Bungie, Firewalk Studios was already set to release its first project on PlayStation platforms. Now, it will be a fully first-party release.

"I’m excited to announce that we’ve expanded our relationship with Firewalk Studios and are thrilled to welcome them to PlayStation Studios," says PlayStation Head Hermen Hulst. "Firewalk is home to a remarkably talented team of creatives who have launched some of gaming’s most celebrated experiences, and they’re already hard at work on their first original AAA multiplayer game for PlayStation."

We're delighted to share that Firewalk is joining @PlayStation Studios! It's an honor to become part of such a talented community of developers and begin the next chapter in our studio's journey. https://t.co/cXHOEgNI0o — Firewalk Studios (@FirewalkStudios) April 20, 2023

Not much information about Firewalk's inaugural game has been released just yet. All that's known is that it will be a AAA multiplayer live service title based on an original IP. "We’re excited for Firewalk to bring their technical and creative expertise to PlayStation Studios to help grow our live service operations and deliver something truly special for gamers," added Hulst.

Usually known for its blockbuster single-player campaigns, this is the third recent acquisition, after Bungie and Haven Studios, by Sony to expand its lacking multiplayer market. The company has already revealed that at least 10 first-party live service games are planned to be released for the PlayStation 5 before 2026.