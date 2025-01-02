Nvidia is adding 14 fresh games to GeForce NOW in January

Nvidia is kicking off the new year with a fresh slate of supported games for its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. While the first week only contains two games, the initial list of January drops has just been unveiled, which totals to 14 titles. Keep in mind that the company tends to add surprise games to its supported list as the weeks go by.

While no new AAA titles seem to be incoming just yet, some of the well-known games being added to GeForce NOW in January include Sniper Elite: Resistance, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward VectorOrcs Must Die! Deathtrap, Space Engineers 2, and even Hyper Light Breaker.

Here are the two games being added this week:

Mirthwood (Steam)

Slime Rancher 2 (Steam)

Meanwhile, during the rest of January, these 12 titles will be supported by the games streaming service:

Builders of Egypt (New release on Steam, Jan. 8)

Hyper Light Breaker (New release on Steam, Jan. 14)

Jötunnslayer: Hordes of Hel (New release on Steam, Jan. 21)

Eternal Strands (New release on Steam, Jan. 27)

Space Engineers 2 (New release on Steam, Jan. 27)

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (New release on Steam, Jan. 28)

Heart of the Machine (New release on Steam, Jan. 31)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (New release on Steam, Jan. 31)

Drova – Forsaken Kin (Steam)

Pax Dei (Steam)

Sniper Elite: Resistance (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Jan. 30)

Voidwrought (Steam)

As usual, keep in mind that unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing. Nvidia's new playtime caps for GeForce NOW should now be in session too, which requires even paid subscribers to pay extra to get more time with the service.