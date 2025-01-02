Epic Games Store's holiday giveaway finale offers Hell Let Loose to claim

Following over two weeks of giveaways, the Epic Games Store is here with its big freebie finale. The mystery that will finish off the event turned out to be Hell Let Loose, the WWII-set first-person shooter experience that touts massive multiplayer battles.

Offering an FPS experience favoring authenticity, one of the biggest draws of this title is also its 50 versus 50 multiplayer battles. 14 available combat roles make things even more varied, too, letting players be infantry, tanks, or even artillery during rounds inside massive maps.

The map itself is divided into sectors that offer resources for the team that controls them, letting commanders call in more vehicles, air strikes, and other strategic bonuses to keep up the momentum or break a stalemate. Despite being released in 2021, the title is still being updated with fresh content, such as maps.

The setting and battlefields players will be fighting in are described by the development teams at Team17:

Join the chaos of war and be a part of the most iconic battles of the Eastern and Western Fronts, including Carentan, Omaha Beach, Stalingrad, Kursk and more. Hell Let Loose drops you into the action, where you will have to fight across fields, bridges, forests, towns and more war-torn environments! Lumbering tanks will be dominating the battlefield and crucial supply chains fuelling the frontlines, you are essential to the colossal, combined arms warfare.

Unlike the previous two weeks of daily refreshing giveaways, the Epic Games Store is offering this title's promotion for an entire week.

Hell Let Loose is now free to claim on the Epic Games Store. The game will be available to claim until 8 am PT on January 9. With that, another year of giveaways has now concluded for PC gamers. Next week, Turmoil will become the latest freebie.